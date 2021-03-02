Appeal after ‘selfish’ acts of vandalism at local play facilities

Parents are being urged to talk to their children about the effects of vandalism at local play facilities after a spate of incidents in recent days.

Equipment in a number of play parks in Derry and Strabane were damaged at the weekend resulting in the closure of one park at Springhill in Strabane while repairs were carried out.

In a statement the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Brian Tierney urged parents to remind children that these incidents are impacting on the entire community during what is a very difficult time for everyone.

This year more than ever during lockdown play parks and green areas are being used by an increasing number of families and young children.

Cllr Tierney says to cause damage will inevitably lead to their closure and this impacts on everyone in the surrounding area.

People are also being reminded that vandalism is a criminal offence and any incidents of this nature will be reported to the PSNI for investigation.

Council's Community Safety Wardens will also be stepping up patrols around these areas to deter this activity in the coming weeks.