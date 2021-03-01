The Vice Chair of the Garda Representative Association says weekend scenes in Dublin warrant early vaccination for Gardai.

Three Gardai were injured during the anti-lockdown / anti mask rally in the capital on Saturday resulting in members of the force facing increased exposure.

Vice President of the GRA and Donegal based Garda Brendan O'Connor says the job is unpredictable and in many cases Gardai cannot carry out their duties by staying 2 metres apart from either colleagues or the general public.

Garda O'Connor says it's in everyone's best interest for the force to be prioritised in the vaccine rollout: