SF announce online public meetings to discuss BOI plans

Sinn Fein has announced details of a number of public meetings via Zoom to take place next week to discuss the planned Bank of Ireland closures in each are.
Meetings relating to Bunbeg and Moville will take place on Monday, Bundoran and Dungloe on Tuesday, and Glenties on Wednesday.
The meetings will be facilitated by Deputy Doherty and local councillors in each area.
Full details below -
BUNBEG: Monday 8th March @ 7pm - Clr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh and Pearse Doherty TD will host an online public meeting in relation to the Bunbeg branch.
BUNDORAN: Tuesday 9th March @ 8pm - Clr Michael McMahon, Martin Kenny TD and Pearse Doherty TD will host an online public meeting in relation to the Bundoran branch.
GLENTIES: Wednesday 10th March @ 7pm, Brian Carr and Pearse Doherty TD will host an online public meeting in relation to the Glenties branch.