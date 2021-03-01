SF announce online public meetings to discuss BOI plans

Sinn Fein has announced details of a number of public meetings via Zoom to take place next week to discuss the planned Bank of Ireland closures in each are.

Meetings relating to Bunbeg and Moville will take place on Monday, Bundoran and Dungloe on Tuesday, and Glenties on Wednesday.

The meetings will be facilitated by Deputy Doherty and local councillors in each area.

Full details below -

BUNBEG: Monday 8th March @ 7pm - Clr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh and Pearse Doherty TD will host an online public meeting in relation to the Bunbeg branch.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 82571743640?pwd= QnFteiszNk5HOEV3bi9GdStUWE0vdz 09

Meeting ID: 825 7174 3640

Passcode: 767108

MOVILLE: Monday 8th March @ 8pm - Clr Albert Doherty, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD and Pearse Doherty TD will host an online public meeting in relation to the Moville branch.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 83132531457?pwd= Q09wZmJETVc0cVVMZ1NnSE5sMXdPZz 09

Meeting ID: 831 3253 1457Passcode: 711857

DUNGLOE: Tuesday 9th March @ 7pm - Clr Marie Therese Gallagher and Pearse Doherty TD will host an online public meeting in relation to the Dungloe branch.

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 83919564412?pwd= eGFLaFJZZGZkRld2cFh0VnFTTit6Zz 09 Meeting ID: 839 1956 4412 Passcode: 624139

BUNDORAN: Tuesday 9th March @ 8pm - Clr Michael McMahon, Martin Kenny TD and Pearse Doherty TD will host an online public meeting in relation to the Bundoran branch.

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 873 7828 3175

Passcode: 337164

GLENTIES: Wednesday 10th March @ 7pm, Brian Carr and Pearse Doherty TD will host an online public meeting in relation to the Glenties branch.

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 889 9956 3594

Passcode: 489772