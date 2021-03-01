Saolta recruiting staff across North West to join vaccination team

The Saolta University Health Care Group is currently recruiting staff to support the roll out of the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

The Group is looking for clinical staff who are eligible to administer vaccines for an initial 3 month contract, which may be extended.

Specifically Saolta is looking for registered healthcare professionals including Nurses, Midwifes, Doctors, Advanced Paramedics, Paramedics, Emergency Technicians, and Pharmacists who are available to work a minimum of 19.5 hours per week to work in the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

They are also recruiting Health Care Assistants and administrative staff to support the vaccination centres.

Staff will be requested to work a minimum of 19.5 and maximum 39 hours per week.

Donegal’s mass vaccination will be located at the LYIT in Letterkenny and the vaccination programme will run 7 days a week over a 12 hour day.

It has been described as one of the biggest immunisation programmes ever undertaken in the country.

Saolta will provide the training necessary and every member of the vaccination team will be given the COVID-19 vaccine.