Raw sewerage still leaving Glencar gardens ‘swamped’

Irish Water is being urged to give a definitive date as to when sewerage problems are to be addressed on Glencar road in Letterkenny.

The issue is said to be on-going for a number of years with a number of gardens being continuously flooded with a combination of water and raw sewerage.

In some cases land is said to be swamped during heavy rainfall with trees and shrubbery destroyed.

Despite numerous calls on Irish Water to carry out much needed works in the area so far it hasn't happened.

While acknowledging the current lockdown, Local Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says people deserve a timeline for when the issue will be resolved: