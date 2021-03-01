Local club pleads with group of youths to stop trespassing

The Coach and Secretary of Killea FC is pleading with a group of youths in the area to stop playing football on the grounds.

The pitch is said to be destroyed as a result of the on-going issue and with the club closed under Level 5, those responsible are trespassing on the facility.

It's understood that the group is not connected to the club.

While it's hoped that football training may resume next month, the current condition of the pitch is said to be unfit for use.

Seamus Canning made the appeal on today's Nine Til Noon Show: