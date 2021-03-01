Ireland on track to have one of lowest Covid rates in Europe

Ireland is on track to have one of the lowest incidence rates of Covid-19 in Europe.

NPHET say the number of people in hospitals with the disease has fallen by 38 percent, while also saying disinformation must be overcome.

612 cases have been detected, while six more deaths linked to the disease have been reported.

Five new cases have been reported in Donegal with the county's incidence rate dropping to 188.5.

In Letterkenny University Hospital, there are currently 10 confirmed cases on site with 4 patients in ICU.

Infectious diseases consultant Professor Sam McConkey says the country's collective efforts have cut infections and bought time for the vaccination drive.