Gary Duffy appointed Donegal U20 Manager

Gary Duffy has been placed in charge of the Donegal Under 20 footballers.

His appointment was confirmed at Monday's meeting of the county board.

Duffy takes over the managerial reigns from Shaun Paul Barrett who took Donegal to an Ulster Final in 2020, only to lose to neighbours Tyrone in the decider.

Both Barrett and Duffy had to apply and go through the interview process.

Buncrana clubman Duffy who previously managed the Donegal Minors in 2018 and 2019 will have Eamonn McGee and Leo McLoone as part of his management team.