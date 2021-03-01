EU considers Vaccine Passport as quarantine law passes Seanad

The EU will consider proposals for a digital vaccine passport later this month.

A 'Digital Green Pass' would provide proof of Covid vaccination and test details for those who have not received a jab.

The aim is to facilitate travel for work and tourism in the EU.

EU Commission Vice President Margaritas Schinas (Pron: Sheenas) says work is under way to finalise the legal aspects of the plan.............

New laws on mandatory hotel quarantine have now passed all stages in the Oireachtas.

The legislation now heads to President Michael D Higgins for signature.

Meanwhile the Health Minister has denied proposed new laws on mandatory hotel quarantine is just window dressing.

He was speaking during today's final Seanad debate on the legislation, which will make it mandatory for people coming from 33 countries deemed high risk to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks.

Minister Stephen Donnelly has rejected criticism in the Oireachtas that the measures don't go far enough..............