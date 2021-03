Donegal County Council is being urged to promote Buncrana as a top seaside tourist destination.

It's thought that there could be a particular emphasis on the Shore Front, enhancing existing facilities while also introducing new amenities which, it's hoped, would entice more visitors to the area.

Local Cllr Jack Murray has written to the Council requesting a meeting on the matter.

He says while Buncrana already has a lot to offer, there's still room for big potential: