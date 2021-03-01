BOI decision ‘wrong & at worst possible time’

The decision by Bank of Ireland to close five of its branches in Donegal has been described as wrong and at the worst possible time.

The outlets set to shut in the county later this year are Bunbeg, Bundoran, Dungloe, Glenties and Moville.

It's the fourth highest number of closures nationwide following Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

The branch in Strabane is also set to close as part of plans.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the move will have serious consequences for customers and staff:

West Donegal is set to be hardest hit by the decision with three of the five branches set to shut in the area.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig has heavily criticised the developments: