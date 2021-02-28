Teen shot in the leg in Derry

A teenager has been shot in the leg in Derry.

Detectives in Derry investigating the shooting in the Curryneirin area last night are appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident in Milldale Crescent was reported to police shortly before 9:10pm.

It was reported an 18-year-old male was shot in the leg in an alleyway in the area.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not life threatening.

In a statement Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said that officers are continuing with their enquiries into the attack and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 9pm and saw what happened, or has information about this attack, to call detectives at Strand Road on 101.