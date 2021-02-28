Possible easing of restrictions from April or May – Nolan

A senior member of NPHET says he expects there to be an easing of Covid-19 restrictions from April or May.

Level 5 restrictions are set to be reviewed before April 5th.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET's modelling group, says he expects widespread vaccination will be underway in the summer months.

As of Wednesday, 254,948 first doses have been administered while 136,407 second doses have been given.

Professor Nolan says restrictions can be relaxed once more people are vaccinated against the virus: