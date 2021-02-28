Man due in court over creeper-style burglary in Derry

A man is to appear in court tomorrow, charged in connection with a creeper-style burglary in Derry.

Detectives investigating the incident in Balmoral Avenue in Derry on 5th November last year have charged the 28-year-old with a number of offences.

The man is due to appear in Derry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow charged with eight offences, including Burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, two counts of fraud, two counts of theft, no licence and no insurance.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.