612 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed and 6 more patients have died.

Five new cases have been reported in Donegal this evening with the county's incidence rate dropping to 188.5.

The national 14 day incidence rate per 100 thousand people is 212.2 and 133 people are in intensive care.

In Letterkenny University Hospital, there are currently 10 confirmed cases on site with 4 patients in ICU.