Carndonagh Garda Station included in new capital budget plan

It's been confirmed that Carndonagh Garda Station will be included in a new capital budget plan.

Details are expected to be released in the coming weeks but the station is set to be included on the Garda Building and Refurbishment Programme 2022-2028.

The current station had previously been deemed unfit for purpose by Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn back in 2018 while there has also been on-going health, safety and security concerns.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD Cllr Albert Doherty says while there is a long road ahead, this a positive step forward: