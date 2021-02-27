Split-Season format added for 2022 GAA season

The GAA have formally adopted a split-season format from next year at Saturday's Congress meeting.

Delegates have strongly backed motion 12 at Congress, which paves the way for the All-Ireland inter-county finals to be played in July from 2022.

The second half of the year will be reserved for the club championships.

A motion on cynical fouling has also been added which is welcomed by new GAA president Larry McCarthy.

Delegates narrowly backed a sin bin in hurling this year as part of a crackdown on cynical play, which will also see penalties awarded in hurling and Gaelic football when a clear goal-scoring opportunity is denied.

The new playing rules are set to trialled in the upcoming National Leagues and McCarthy feels it's a positive step...

Possible changes to the format of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship will be discussed at a Special Congress later this year.