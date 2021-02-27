People urged to give feedback on Playing Pitch Strategy

Derry City and Strabane District Council are inviting people to have their say on the future direction of its Playing Pitch Strategy.

The strategy is a two part study into the current pitch provision across the City and District that aims to develop the existing infrastructure to best meet the needs of users.

An online consultation has been launched on the Playing Pitch Strategy.

Six key strategic recommendations have been identified in the draft Playing Pitches Strategy they include; a Capital Investment Programme for sports clubs be established, changing accommodation to be installed at all Council pitch sites; existing accommodation to be modernised and upgraded, a review of pitch maintenance and monitoring procedures.

The Council would also continue to work closely with clubs in accordance with their need and support sports development programmes in partnership with clubs, schools, governing bodies and statutory agencies to maximise participation including underrepresented groups.

In addition, further engage with clubs to build capacity in relation to preparing sports development plans and applying for funding for community-based projects.

You can give your feedback on the Playing Pitch Strategy online at derrystrabaneleisure.com