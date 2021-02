The number of Covid patients in hospital has fallen to its lowest level since New Year's Day.

There are 550 people with the virus in hospital this morning, while there are 135 in ICU.

That's down from 221 at the height of the third wave.

There are 8 confirmed cases being treated on site at LUH - 3 in ICU.

But Dr Alan Gaffney, the vice-president of the Intensive Care Society, says ICUs are still extremely busy: