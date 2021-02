Northern Ireland's agriculture minister has halted work on building new inspection ports for goods arriving from Britain - as a result of Brexit.

Gordon Lyons says he won't allow construction while there's such uncertainty around the Northern Ireland protocol.

Unionists claim the need for checks in the Irish Sea has driven an economic wedge between them and the rest of the UK and threatens the union.

Sinn Fein's deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill says the move is a 'stunt'.