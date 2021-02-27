Minister urged to act on double tax woes for cross border workers

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is coming under further pressure to address the issues of cross border workers being double taxed if they work from home.

Under current rules, workers who live in the south but work in the north are subject to a 'double tax' if they work from home.

This has led to some companies not allowing staff to work from home if they live in the south which penalises workers from Donegal accessing the same working conditions as colleagues who live in Northern Ireland.

Foyle MLA Martina Anderson says it's no acceptable that where you live determines your working conditions: