Fine Gael ministers will not accept pay rise in July

Fine Gael ministers will not accept a pay rise in July.

A spokesperson for the party's told the Irish Independent that ministers will not avail of the increase, which is part of a wage restoration process.

The 2 percent rise is due on the TD portion of ministers' salaries that is also paid to all deputies before July 1st.

It comes after Fianna Fail Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath, said he plans to waive the increase and expects his government colleagues to adopt the same position.