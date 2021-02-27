129 people Covid deaths in Donegal since pandemic began

Almost 130 people in Donegal have died with Covid- 19 since the pandemic began.

The figures which cover up to the 19th February also show that almost 8,300 people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus over the same period.

The latest CSO data shows that the crisis began last year, 129 people in Donegal have died with Covid-19.

An additional 13 deaths were recorded since the 9th of February.

The median age of the deceased was 83.

Meanwhile, over 8,279 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Donegal with the median age of cases being 39.

Nationally, hospitalisations have been decreasing since the peak of 1,367 in the week ending 15 January and were 301 in the week ending 19 February.

Over the same period, the number of new cases had fallen nationally by 20%.

Four counties recorded increases, one being Donegal with a 14% increase in cases.