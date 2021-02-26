Seafood Sector Taskforce established

A Seafood Sector Taskforce has been established.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced the establishment of the taskforce today which aims to make recommendations on measures to mitigate the impacts of the fish quota reductions on Irish fisheries as a result of Brexit.

The taskforce will deliver an interim report in 2 months and a final report within 4 months.

Minister McConalogue says it's vital everyone works together in the time ahead to overcome the fallout of Brexit: