Seachtain na Gaeilge 2021 gets officially underway later today with a broad programme of online events planned for the week ahead.

Events include concerts, conversation groups, classes, International Women's Day, read and discuss sessions, storytelling and online cookery demonstrations,

The launch is taking place this evening at 7pm.

Details of the events, which are being compiled by Donegal County Council will be available in e-format on the Council's website.

Bairbre Ui Cathail, Irish Language Development Coordinator for Letterkenny is encouraging people to take part: