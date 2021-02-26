New deal struck to broadcast League of Ireland games

The Football Association of Ireland has announced a series of broadcast deals to bring League of Ireland football back to the fans in the new season.

The new offering features:

- A new deal with RTÈ Sport to cover first picks for the live transmission of Friday Night Football

- The return of the innovative WATCHLOI service to keep SSE Airtricity Premier Division football live for the fans during the COVID-19 pandemic

- A new FAI platform – LOITV - to stream all SSE Airtricity First Division matches for the season

LOITV will offer, for the first time ever, streaming of all SSE Airtricity Women’s National League matches free of charge on www.loitv.ie