Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of midfielder Niall McGinley ahead of the 2021 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

The 20 year old will be a familiar face to Harps fans, having come through the clubs under-17 and under-19 squads, before making the step up to the first team in his first spell at the club.

McGinley returns to the club following a year in the Irish League with Dungannon Swifts and Dergview.