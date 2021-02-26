Donegal couple living in ‘damp caravan’ as new home at standstill

It's emerged that a young Donegal couple who are expecting a baby have been living in a caravan for some time because an electrician cannot come out to finish work on their new build due to the pandemic.

The caravan, situated in a rural part of the county is said to be damp, and the couples baby is due on April 1st.

Construction, including the work of electricians is at a standstill due to Level 5 yet it's claimed that there's been very few outbreaks of the virus in the sector.

Speaking in the Dail, Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice claimed workers are leaving the country in droves to seek work elsewhere and urged the Health Minister to intervene: