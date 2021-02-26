Derry City could be first League of Ireland team to have fans back



Derry City could be the first League of Ireland club to welcome supporters back through the turnstiles this season.

According to today’s Derry Journal, the Northern Ireland Executive is set to announce its Roadmap to Recovery next Monday.

And The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium could see the return of fans this summer, if the Northern Ireland Ireland Executive permits reduced attendances at outdoor stadiums when they review restrictions on March 18th next, even if tighter measures remain in place in the south.