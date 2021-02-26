Council seeking nominations for this year’s Tipp O’Neill award

Donegal County Council is currently seeking nominations for this year's Tipp O'Neill award.

The Tipp O 'Neill Irish Diaspora Award is presented on an annual basis to a chosen member of the broad Irish Diaspora in recognition of achievements in their chosen field and their interest in, and support for Ireland and its Diaspora.

Despite the current challenges, the awards are going ahead with nominations closing on May 31st.

Joanne Kilmartin, Donegal Diaspora Executive with Donegal County Council has been outlining what they look for in a candidate: