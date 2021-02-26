Almost 50 Covid-19 fines issued in Donegal over past week

44 Covid-19 fines have been issued by Gardai in Donegal over the past week.

330 fines have been issued to people in breach of Covid regulations, up from 286 last week.

Almost 9,800 fines have been handed out for covid 19 breaches across the country.

Over 7,500 fines of €100 have been issued by gardai for non-essential travel, while 341 people have been given penalties of €500 for non-essential journeys to the airport.

277 people have been fined for organising a house-party, while over 1,100 people have been fined for attending a party.