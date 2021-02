It's been confirmed that work on a youth centre for Strabane town is to start at the end of the year.

In the interim, a mobile unit is to be deployed to the town which will cater for young people until a permanent facility is constructed.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says Strabane has long been massively neglected in terms of having such a centre for the town.

He says that this new centre will be a game changer and will go a long way in shaping the futures of young people in the area: