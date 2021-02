The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is warning people to be aware of scams when booking a staycation.

It is appealing to people to request copies of the terms and conditions and to always check what payment options are available.

Holidaymakers are also being advised to find out what they are entitled to if plans change due to Covid-19.

The CCPC says scammers sometimes go to a genuine holiday website and put up a fake listing for a place to rent.