Tyrone forward Harry Loughran to retire due to ongoing injury issues

Tyrone forward Harry Loughran has been forced to retire at the age of 26 due to injury.

Loughran, who played a big role in the Red Hands' run to the 2018 All-Ireland final, has suffered from a chronic back problem throughout his career.

He had surgery in November 2019, but he has now revealed that he will not play again.

Loughran made five Championship appearances during Tyrone’s run to the All-Ireland final in 2018, but failed to feature in a single game in the last two seasons as a result of the condition.

Loughran was a proven goal-scorer, hit the net eight times during Moy’s triumphant All-Ireland Club IFC campaign in 2018.