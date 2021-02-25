‘Spring Back’ with Local Enterprise Week

Local Enterprise Week is going virtual this year with a full programme of online events designed to help Donegal businesses spring back into action.

Kicking off on Monday, the week-long series of events is collaboration between Local Enterprise Office Donegal and its partners.

Spring Back is the theme for the week, which runs until Friday, 5th March.

Michael Tunney, Head of Enterprise Donegal says there's no question that this past year has been one of the toughest times for business, so the theme is quite fitting:

Kicking off Local Enterprise Week are keynote speakers Emma Jones CBE and Mark Pollock who will host “Spring Back and Step Forward” – a highly motivational online event focusing on developing the leadership and resilience necessary to adapt to the challenges and opportunities facing businesses today. This event will be launched by Minister Robert Troy, TD, Minister of State with responsibility for Trade Promotion at the Department of Trade Enterprise and Employment.

Day two of Local Enterprise Week focuses on sustainability and the Circular Economy with Dr. Declan Bogan, Bsc, PhD, who will be joined by Cathrine Burke and Niall Campbell of Breac House and Kevin Eves of Enviro Grind. There’s also a filming workshop in partnership with The CoLab, while Ruairí McKiernan will explore the relevance and potential for social enterprise in rural Ireland in an event run in partnership with The Base Enterprise Centre and DLDC. The Food Starter Programme also takes place on Tuesday and is designed to help food business in the early stages of development.

On Wednesday, 3rd March, Eileen Magnier will moderate a panel of experts at the “Beyond Brexit.” event. Join RTE’s Europe Editor, Tony Connolly, Cathal Doherty of Nomadic Dairy, Steve Murnaghan, founder of NITC, and Ingrid De Doncker, CEO of IDDEA! as they discuss the realities of Brexit and examine what’s next for Ireland as businesses look to re-evaluate their trading partnerships and supply chains.

Thursday’s events include Recipes For Successful Start-Ups featuring Conall Laverty of WIA, Niall Horgan of Gym+Coffee and Cathal Sheridan of Huku balance. Letterkenny Institute of Technology will present the DICE (Design, Innovation, Creativity and Enterprise) Conference to celebrate and showcase the best of Irish and international practitioners in design, fashion, film, animation and entrepreneurship. Donegal ETB will present an event on Donegal SME’s weathering the Brexit and Covid storms with digitalisation and trading online. Other events on Thursday include “Maximising Sales In A Disrupted World”, and “Grow Remote” which explores how remote work is bringing new opportunities for rural communities across Donegal.

The final day of Local Enterprise Week will start with an event exploring how Donegal can collaborate to compete. On Friday afternoon events outlining what businesses of the future might look like and examining opportunities in a time of challenge also take place. On Monday, 8th March Donegal Women in Business will present a special event for International Women’s Day.

Local Enterprise Week events are free to attend – but booking is essential.

See www.localenterprise.ie/donegal