Relay for Life chief outlines ICS’s commitment to Donegal

The Chairperson of Relay for Life in Donegal is urging people to become involved in this year's virtual event, which is taking place online in June.

Robert O'Connor says the Irish Cancer Society is continuing to spend money in the county, with the night nurse service continuing to operate throughout the pandemic, at a time when public contributions were down because events such as Relay were not taking place.

Robert O'Connor says with two research projects at Letterkenny University Hospital and other support initiatives, the Irish Cancer Society's contribution to the county is significant...........