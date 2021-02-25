Questions over use of private hospitals during pandemic

The Vice Chair of the Regional Health Forum West has questioned if capacity in private hospitals was being utilised fully amid the ongoing pandemic.

In line with restrictions many procedures at Letterkenny University Hospital have been cancelled or curtailed over the past months which has resulted in lengthy waiting lists.

Figures show that since the Covid-19 outbreak, 92 patients from Letterkenny University Hospital were seen and treated at Kingsbridge Private Hospital in Sligo.

At the meeting of the Regional Health Forum West, it was confirmed that services at the hospital will resume in the coming week if cases continue to drop.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle however says in time sensitive cases, it's vital the backlog is addressed as a matter of urgency: