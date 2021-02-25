Minister McConalogue meets Ulster Bank Chief Executive

The Agriculture Minister has stressed the need for continued communication between Ulster Bank, its customers and staff in the coming weeks and months.

The bank's announcement that it is to leave the Irish market has been described as a major blow to rural communities with six branches currently serving the North West.

Minister Charlie McConalogue met with Ulster Bank Chief Executive Jane Howard yesterday where a number of issues were discussed.

He has committed to ensure that customers are protected during the bank's withdrawal of its services: