The Transport Minister is being accused of locking the stable once the horses have bolted.

The Dáil has been debating new laws that will require people coming into Ireland from high risk countries to quarantine in state-chosen hotels for two weeks.

Opposition parties are trying to expand the remit to all passengers entering the country.

One of them, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says all passengers, irrespective of where they are coming from, need to be met with mandatory hotel quarantine: