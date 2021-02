The HSE has raised concerns about more people socialising - with a recent positive case having up to 38 close contacts.

It says the positivity rate among close contacts in the community has risen to 27 per cent and 35 per cent for households.

There are now 593 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals, the lowest figure since January 2nd, and 135 in ICU.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says they're worried about a rise in people out and about: