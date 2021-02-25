Harps seek additional revenue through sponsorship ahead of new season

Finn Harps are hoping to have a new major sponsor on board for the start of the new season.

According to today’s Donegal Democrat, the club is intensifying its efforts to attract a new backer and the fact that there will be live streaming of matches for the first half of the season should be a selling point.

Marketing Officer Aidan Campbell has stressed that there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes in advance of the new Premier Division campaign.

And while Harps will receive financial assistance from the government through the FAI, he pointed out that this will not be enough to see them through the season. Without gate receipts and matchday revenue, the club still needs to raise additional funds, with the forthcoming car draw being particularly important.