More than half of voters say the government is 'not doing a good job' in dealing with the pandemic.

According to an Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll, the rate now stands at 51 per cent - up 15 per cent since last autumn.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly also received poor ratings from the majority of voters.

Political analyst Johnny Fallon says the public clearly isn't happy with the government: