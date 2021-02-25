Disappointment over no funding for Donegal Greenways

There's disappointment over a decision to exclude the route from Letterkenny - Burtonport in this year's Governments Greenway funding.

The 50 mile proposed route leading into west Donegal has been long been flagged as having major tourism potential.

A number of meetings between Letterkenny and Glenties Cllrs have already taken place in a bid to progress the project further.

Speaking on today's Nine Till Noon Show, Cllr Michael McBride says serious questions needs to be answered why the county has been omitted from the funding: