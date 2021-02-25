Defence Force members in Donegal receive vaccine

Over 40 members of the 28th Infantry Battalion based at Finner Camp, in Ballyshannon received their first dose of the Covid Vaccine yesterday.

The members received the early dose to enable them to carry out work relating to Covid within the community.

Operations Officer at Finner Camp, Captain Neil O’Connor said the troops were happy to be receiving their vaccines.

“These are troops we are going to be using to help the public in various tasks. For example for the duration of the pandemic we have been helping out at swabbing centres throughout the country, in Sligo, Letterkenny and Donegal. They have also been involved in patient transfers in Dublin as well. We are also shortly looking at helping out in vaccination centres throughout the country. So the people who are getting vaccinated here today will be engaged in these tasks,” said Capt O’Connor.

Defence Force members were required to take a mandatory temperature check before receiving their vaccine.

National Ambulance Service EmergencyMedical Technician (EMT) members, Intermediate Care Operatives Diane Wood and Michelle Behan as well as Education and Competency Assurance Officers, Mark Sheerin and Kenny Vaughan were on hand to ensure the vaccinations ran smoothly.