Country ‘making progress’ in fight against Covid-19

The number of patients with Covid-19 in public hospitals has fallen below 600 for the first time since January 1st.

While, according to latest HSE figures 10 people in ICU died after contracting the virus - the largest number in a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic.

It comes as 574 new cases and 56 additional deaths were reported yesterday - 21 of the new cases were in Donegal.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the disease has fallen to 231 - Donegal's is 160.8.

Professor Cliona Ni Cheallaigh, a consultant in infectious diseases in Dublin, says the country is making progress.