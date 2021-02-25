Ballybofey has highest commercial vacancy rate nationwide

Ballybofey has the highest commercial vacancy rate in the country.

GeoView's Commercial Property Report for the final quarter of 2020 shows that overall, Donegal's commercial vacancy rate is above the national average.

Donegal accounted for 4.2% of the State's total commercial stock with a commercial vacancy rate of 16.5% in Q4 of 2020, up compared to the same period last year and above the national average of 13.5%.

Ballybofey had a 29.2% commercial vacancy rate, the highest in Donegal and the entire country.

There's been an increase in commercial vacancy rates in Buncrana, Donegal and Letterkenny also with a decrease reported in Bundoran.

19.3% of commercial units in Donegal were classified as providing Accommodation and Food Services.

The findings of the report suggest the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the commercial property landscape in Ireland has not yet been fully realised.