Appetite remains for Allianz National League games – Bonner

Donegal manager Declan Bonner is adamant that the Allianz National League games should take place this year.

In a report in today’s Donegal News, Bonner says that there is a real appetite for the games to be played as teams look to prepare for the championship.

He added that he hopes that there will be a roadmap shortly to clarify matters.

Meanwhile, in the same paper, former Donegal captain Anthony Molloy has become the latest figure to suggest an open draw in the championship might be the best way forward.