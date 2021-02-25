5km travel limit could be eased on April 5th

The Taoiseach has told his parliamentary party the 5 kilometre travel limit could be eased on April 5th.

Micheal Martin said some outdoor activity, sport and construction could be allowed.

The Dáil will today continue a debate on mandatory hotel quarantine, which would affect people arriving from 20 high-risk countries.

The legislation was heavily criticised by opposition parties yesterday, who argued it doesn't go far enough.

If introduced, it'll see arrivals from 20 'high risk' countries made to quarantine in a hotel for 2 weeks at their own expense.

It comes as the Health Minister confirmed up to 3,500 people are still arriving into Ireland every day from overseas.