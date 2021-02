An additional 35 Covid related deaths have been reported this evening.

613 cases of the virus have also been confirmed, 23 of them in Donegal.

591 people are currently being treated in hospital for the virus, 138 of which are in ICU.

Deputy Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, says while good progress is being made in decreasing the number of cases, Covid-19 is still circulating at a high level.