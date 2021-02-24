Low uptake on treatments offered outside of LUH

Less than half of people on the inpatient waiting list and day services at Letterkenny University Hospital opted to have their treatment in another location last year.

Latest figures for 2020 show that out of 1,485 patients who were offered to have their treatment elsewhere, just 609 accepted the offer.

Ann Cosgrove, Chief Operations Officer for the Saolta Hospital Group in responding to concerns from Councillor Gerry Crawford at the Regional Health Forum West meeting says a number of factors that have contributed to the low uptake: